The wait is finally over for Maltese Futsal fans as the 2021-22 season kicks off this week with the first matches of the season.

Eleven teams will contest this year’s FMA league with Luxol, Valletta, Marsaskala, University of Malta, Żurrieq, Mellieħa, Naxxar Lions, Qormi, St George’s, Ta’ Xbiex and Siġġiewi hoping to have a good season.

The matches are being played at the National Sport School Pavillion in Pembroke between Wednesday and Sunday with one team being awarded a bye in each match day.

During this season, the Futsal Malta Association continued with its quest to develop this game as they also appointed Dr Stefan Cutajar as the new general secretary while Jesmond Abdilla will have the role of administrator.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta