December was cooler than average, in contrast with most of 2021, the Met Office at Malta Airport said on Wednesday.

It said the normal hours of sunshine last month were exceeded by 18.2 hours while the mean air temperature was 0.6 degrees lower than the climate norm of 14.3 degrees celsius.

December's cooler temperatures contrasted with January and February 2021 when the air temperature was considerably warmer than the norm. January's maximum temperature of 25.8C was the highest in January since records started being kept in 1923.

The highest temperature of the year was reached in June, at a blistering 41.5 degrees celsius as Malta sizzled under a 12-day heatwave.

In general, the summer was hotter and drier than expected at that time of year, with the average temperature exceeding the 1981-2010 climate norm by two degrees and just 1.6mm of rainfall.

While September was relatively dry, October saw 246.2mm of rain, the third wettest October since 1922. November was the wettest in 22 years but December only produced a third of the rainfall expected for the month at 33.6mm.

Total rainfall for the year was 10.8mm below the norm of 567mm.