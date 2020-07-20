Lexus has revealed updated pricing for its LC which has undergone its first-ever facelift.

The Japanese firm’s luxury GT first went on sale in 2018 and has now been given a light refresh to improve its driving characteristics.

(Lexus)

Changes to the suspension have reduced 10kg from the overall weight of the car, while Lexus says further technical improvements help the LC handle better with a more planted ride.

Changes have also been made to the transmission of the V8 version, which now shifts at higher revs, while braking hard for a slower corner is now more likely to initiate second gear than third.

As for the hybrid version, battery performance has been improved to provide more torque and, in turn, acceleration. Meanwhile, bigger brake pads have been fitted with a higher friction coefficient for improved braking performance.

In-keeping with LC tradition, the V8 and hybrid versions are priced identically to remove cost from being a factor in which powertrain buyers choose.