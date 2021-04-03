The Malta Cine Circle is currently accepting entries for the 2021 National Short Film Competition.

First organised in 1955, this is the oldest running competition of its kind in Malta, and many of today’s leading local film-makers know their origins at this event.

The Malta Cine Circle, founded in 1952, is also the organiser of the annual Golden Knight Malta International Short Film Festival.

Those who would like to participate may access the rules and entry forms from the site below.

There is no entry fee. Deadline is June 28.

For any queries, call 9946 0866.

www.maltacinecircle.org