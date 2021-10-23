The 2021 Rolex Middle Sea Race got off to a spectacular start on Saturday with 114 boats on the starting line of the 42nd Rolex Middle Sea Race.

The Royal Malta Yacht Club has once again attracted a diverse and spectacular international fleet for its flagship event. The call for entries went out earlier this year, against the backdrop of a global pandemic, lockdowns and travel restrictions.

No one expected the sailing world would respond so positively. And, if the weather gurus are to be believed, we really could be on the cusp of something special, with the word from the dock that a new race record is on the cards.

The fleet ranges in size from 140 feet (42.56 metres) down to some comparatively, ridiculously small 30-footers (9 plus metres).

