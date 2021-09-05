With 50 days to the start of the 42nd Rolex Middle Sea Race, the Royal Malta Yacht Club (RMYC) is preparing itself for a stellar fleet.

The latest submission of entry forms by Swedish yacht Blur and British yacht Akouavi, brought the entry list total to 101 yachts representing 24 countries for the regatta that gets under way on October 23.

With close of entries scheduled for Friday, September 12, with the discretion to accept late entries up to Friday, October 1, there is clear potential for 2021 to rival some of the pre-pandemic three-figure fleets.

“We are utterly delighted with the response of the offshore sailing community,” said Commodore David Cremona.

