In 2022 the UK Gambling Commission conducted a new survey to find out the recent tendencies of gambling players. Entitled Young People and Gambling, the researchers hoped to find how children relate to gambling in the new era. The finding was shocking: around 31 per cent of children with ages ranging from 11 to 16 years old used at least once their own money to gamble in the twelve months before the survey.

With gambling addiction becoming prevalent in children and adolescents, extensive research can significantly help establish stricter measures to minimise this trend.

2022 survey findings

According to the 2022 survey, only 23 per cent of the children spent money on regulated gambling forms.

The motivation behind taking part in this activity is relatively simple:

78 per cent of the 31 per cent of children that gambled in the last twelve months said that they did so because it’s a fun activity

One in five stated that gambling helps them be happy

29 per cent disagreed with this statement, while another 29 per cent were uncertain.

In terms of game popularity, the participants mostly played games that are either legal or that don’t have any age restrictions, as follows:

22 per cent use the money for arcade gaming machines (for instance, claw grab machines)

15 per cent engage in money bets with their inner circle (family and friends)

Five per cent use real money as prizes for winning cards when playing with people they trust (family or friends).

Out of all participants, 2.4 per cent were classified as at-risk gamblers, 0.9 per cent were classified as problem gamblers, and 27.3 per cent were non-problem gamblers.

Is this learned in the family?

The survey showed that 28 per cent of the participants had previously witnessed family members participating in gambling activities.

Out of the 28 per cent, seven per cent noticed the negative consequences of gambling, as they led to either arguments or tension at home.

In terms of gambling winnings, one of 10 children stated that the profits made by a family member contributed to family expenses, such as trips.

Findings in previous young people and gambling surveys

In 2019, the same survey found that 1.7 per cent of the participants aged 11 to 16 were problem gamblers, while the 2020 survey found 1.9 per cent problem gamblers from the same age group in England and Scotland.

This indicates a decrease in problem gambling over the last four years, but it’s unclear whether this fluctuation was determined by improved underage gambling prevention tools or not.

At the same time, 2019 results indicate 2.7 per cent at-risk child gamblers, suggesting another decrease (yet a much less important one).

The overall gambling percentage also seems to be lowering as follows, yet too little time has passed to have consistency:

2019: 36 per cent of all participants have spent their money on gambling

2020: 37 per cent of all participants (from England and Scotland) have spent their money on gambling

2022: The percentage lowered to 31 per cent.

Legit casino operators fight against underage gambling

Whether it’s a result of upbringing or not, gambling addiction among underage individuals raises grave concerns due to its grave consequences.

Because of this, reputable online casino operators would never overlook the quality and number of their underage gambling prevention tools. As such, their sites are up-to-date with every new update in the field, and they actively encourage their players to participate in the fight against child gambling.

There are several ways to achieve this, so you’ll recognize safe websites if they have the following:

A thorough, even lengthy KYC process by verifying the potential user’s personal documentation, which should include their ID card and address proof, as well as document validity

Constant player account verifications conducted by the casino so that any false information or ill-intentioned patterns are noticed

An account termination sanction applicable to any player that is discovered to be underage

A list of underage gambling prevention tools that adults can use to keep their children away from taking up this activity.

Gambling is often a coping mechanism taken up by children and teenagers to avoid difficult situations in their lives.

The risks of child gambling

While it’s clear that child gambling is harmful, becoming aware of the consequences may delay implementing stricter measures.

Thus, it’s worth noting that gambling is often a coping mechanism taken up by children and teenagers to avoid difficult situations in their lives. Whether it’s bullying or family issues, underage individuals have limited capacities to deal with their feelings in a healthy manner.

At the same time, turning to vice when you’re unable to cope with difficulties creates toxic behavior patterns that children may use in adulthood, thus heightening the number of their addictions.

This is suggested by the many comorbidities associated with gambling, including alcoholism and drug addiction, and the studies conducted in this respect.

What does this mean?

When dealing with this habit, adults should first analyze the issues the child may encounter daily, especially when they have noticeable mood changes.

If this is not the case, and gambling simply seems “fun”, then the child should be educated on the risks involved in this activity.

Otherwise, to ensure that the 31 per cent percentage decreases progressively in time, authorities should be more mindful when regulating gambling and its advertising limits.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk.