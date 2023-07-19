The Maltese Olympic Committee announced the names of the Maltese contingent who will be carrying the Malta flag in Maribor, Slovenia between July 23 and 29th. Malta will be competing in athletics.

Led by MOC Director of Youth Johanna Grech, the contingent will be made up of Isaac Bonnici, Jeremy Cassar and Matthew Galea Soler.

Galea Soler wrote history for Malta last year when he brought home a bronze medal – a first for our country in these Games, in the 400m race, in a time of 48.84. Accompanying the contingent will be athletics coach Mario Bonello.

