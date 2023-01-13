The year 2022 was the second-driest year of the past decade, the met office at the Malta International Airport said on Friday.

In its yearly round-up, the met office said hopes that the onset of the meteorological winter would bring the rainfall amount closer to the annual norm of 543 mm, were dashed by a very dry December.

With just 6.4mm of precipitation measured, of which 1mm descended in the form of dew, the month became the driest December since 1922, as well as the eighth consecutive drier-than-average December.

Many December mornings, particularly in the latter half of the month, were characterised by mist, fog, and heavy dewfall.

These phenomena resulted from a combination of factors, including clear skies, light and variable winds, and evaporation from surfaces that were still water-charged with November’s above-average rainfall, which accounted for 41% of the year’s total precipitation.

Besides being the year’s wettest month, November was also the stormiest with six thunderstorms out of a total of 17 which rattled the islands in 2022.

In addition to November, May, July, and September were also wetter than their respective climate norms, with the rest of the months all producing less rain than the monthly quotas.

February, which yielded 4mm of precipitation rather than the expected 69mm, was one of the driest Februaries on the meteorological office’s records.

A look at the temperatures that were registered during the year shows that the first four months of 2022 were all colder than expected, with January, February, and March each having a day with hail.

January 2022 was the coldest January in Malta since 2019, accounting for the year’s lowest temperature of 4.2°C, while March’s mean air temperature of 12.4°C made for the coldest start to the meteorological spring since 1987.

This trend persisted in the second month of spring but was reversed in May, which maintained a mean air temperature that was 0.5°C higher than the norm and had a maximum temperature of 31.2°C, giving islanders an early taste of summer.

The air temperature continued to rise in June, peaking at 38°C as the year’s only heatwave hit the Maltese Islands. However, the year’s highest temperature was reached in August, when the mercury hit the 39.2°C mark.

While 2022 started on a chilly note, it ended with an unseasonably warm and sunny December, which was the product of a persistent anticyclonic high-pressure system.

December’s mean air temperature was 1.7°C higher than the norm of 14.5°C, and the sunshine hours registered during the month amounted to 197.3 rather than the expected 165.7 hours.