Around 200 days before the start of the Special Olympics in Malta, Dr Lydia Abela, president of Special Olympics met with the coaches that are in charge of the Maltese athletes.

During the event, Abela announced the six disciplines that will see around 1,000 athletes from 25 countries compete in mid-May next year, in what promises to be the biggest sporting event in Malta in 2022.

The six disciplines that will be contested are athletics, bocce, tenpin bowling, table tennis, and swimming.

The Games will be held between May 13 and 18 and the disciplines will be organised at the Marsa Sports Complex, the University Sports Complex and St Julians.

