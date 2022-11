Factfile on Saudi Arabia who are in World Cup Group C:

Best World Cup performance: Round of 16 in 1994.

Other notable performances: AFC Asian Cup winners in 1984, 1988, 1996.

FIFA ranking: 51.

Main clubs: Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad.

How they qualified: Saudi Arabia finished first in Asia zone qualifying Group B.

