Factfile on Australia, who are in World Cup Group D:
Best World Cup performance: Last 16 in 2006.
Other honours: Asian Cup winners 2015; Oceania Football Confederation Nations Cup winners 1980, 1996, 2000, 2004.
FIFA ranking: 38.
Main clubs: Sydney FC, Melbourne Victory, Brisbane Roar, Melbourne City.
How they qualified: Came third behind Saudi Arabia and Japan in Asian qualifying Group B, then won intercontinental playoff against Peru 5-4 on penalties after game was deadlocked without a goal for 120 minutes.
