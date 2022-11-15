Factfile on Australia, who are in World Cup Group D:

Best World Cup performance: Last 16 in 2006.

Other honours: Asian Cup winners 2015; Oceania Football Confederation Nations Cup winners 1980, 1996, 2000, 2004.

FIFA ranking: 38.

Main clubs: Sydney FC, Melbourne Victory, Brisbane Roar, Melbourne City.

How they qualified: Came third behind Saudi Arabia and Japan in Asian qualifying Group B, then won intercontinental playoff against Peru 5-4 on penalties after game was deadlocked without a goal for 120 minutes.

Click here for full story.