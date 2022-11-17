Factfile on Brazil who are in World Cup Group G:

Best World Cup performance: Winners 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002.

Other honours: Copa America winners 1919, 1922, 1949, 1989, 1997, 1999, 2004, 2007, 2019; Confederations Cup winners 1997, 2005, 2009, 2013.

FIFA ranking: 1.

Main clubs: Flamengo, Palmeiras, Corinthians, Sao Paulo, Santos, Gremio.

How they qualified: Unbeaten winners of the single South American qualifying group.

