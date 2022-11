Factfile on Cameroon, who are in World Cup Group G:

Best World Cup performance: Quarter-finalists in 1990.

Other honours: African champions in 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017.

FIFA ranking: 43.

Main clubs: Coton Sport, Canon Yaounde.

How they qualified: Cameroon defeated Algeria in a play-off.

