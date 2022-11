Factfile on Ecuador, who are in World Cup Group A:

Best World Cup performance: Last 16 in 2006.

Other notable performances: Fourth place at the Copa America in 1959 and 1993.

FIFA ranking: 44th.

Main clubs: LDU Quito, Barcelona, Emelec, Independiente del Valle.

a Ecuador finished fourth in the single South American qualifying group to take the final automatic qualifying spot.