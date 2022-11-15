Factfile on France, who are in World Cup Group D:

Best World Cup performance: Winners in 1998 and 2018.

Other honours: European Championship winners in 1984 and 2000; FIFA Confederations Cup winners 2001, 2003; UEFA Nations League winners 2021.

FIFA ranking: 4.

Main clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, Lyon, Monaco, Rennes, Nice, Lille.

How they qualified: Finished first in European qualifying Group D.

