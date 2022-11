Factfile on Mexico who are in World Cup Group C:

Best World Cup performance: Quarter finals in 1970 and 1986.

Honours: Eight CONCACAF Gold Cups, 1999 FIFA Confederations Cup, 2012 Olympic gold medal.

FIFA ranking: 13.

Main clubs: America, Cruz Azul, Guadalajara, Pumas.

How they qualified: Finished second in the North, Central America and Caribbean region final qualifiers.

