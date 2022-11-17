Factfile on Serbia who are in World Cup Group G:
Best World Cup performance: Group stage in 2010 and 2018 (Yugoslavia reached semi-finals in 1930 and 1962).
Other notable performances: Yugoslavia were European Championship runners-up in 1960 and 1968.
FIFA ranking: 21.
Main clubs: Red Star Belgrade, Partizan Belgrade.
How they qualified: Winners of European qualifying Group A ahead of Portugal.
