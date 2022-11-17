Factfile on Serbia who are in World Cup Group G:

Best World Cup performance: Group stage in 2010 and 2018 (Yugoslavia reached semi-finals in 1930 and 1962).

Other notable performances: Yugoslavia were European Championship runners-up in 1960 and 1968.

FIFA ranking: 21.

Main clubs: Red Star Belgrade, Partizan Belgrade.

How they qualified: Winners of European qualifying Group A ahead of Portugal.

Click here for full story.