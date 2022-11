Factfile on Switerland who are in World Cup Group G:

Best World Cup performance: Quarter-finals in 1934, 1938 and 1954.

Other notable performances: Euro 2020 quarter-finalists.

FIFA ranking: 15.

Main clubs: FC Basel, Young Boys, FC Zurich, Grasshopper, Servette.

How they qualified: Winners of European qualifying Group C.

