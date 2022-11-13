Factfile on the United States who are in World Cup Group B:
Best World Cup performance: Third place in 1930.
Other honours: CONCACAF Championship/Gold Cup winners in 1991, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2013, 2017, 2021; CONCACAF Nations League winners in 2019-20.
FIFA ranking: 16th.
How they qualified: The United States finished third in the CONCACAF zone final qualifying standings, behind Canada and Mexico.
