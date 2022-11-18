Factfile on Uruguay who are in World Cup Group H:
Best World Cup performance: Winners in 1930, 1950.
Other honours: Copa America winners in 1916, 1917, 1920, 1923, 1924, 1926, 1935, 1942, 1956, 1959, 1967, 1983, 1987, 1995, 2011.
FIFA ranking: 14.
Main clubs: Penarol, Nacional, Defensor Sporting, Danubio.
How they qualified: Uruguay finished third in the single South American qualification group.
