January

The body of murder victim Paulina Dembska is taken away from Sliema's Independence Gardens after she was murdered that morning. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier The family of murder victim Paulina Dembska joins a candlelit vigil remotely. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Hundreds of people attended the funeral for pediatric oncologist and Puttinu Cares founder Victor Calvagna at Mosta's Rotunda, after he died after being hit by a car whilst running in Qawra. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Abner Aquilina, accused of raping and murdering Polish student Paulina Dembska, is taken to the law courts in Valletta. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli Michelle Muscat, wife of former prime minister Joseph Muscat closes the door as the home is searched by Police as part of a corruption probe into the Vitals Global Healthcare (VGH) hospitals deal. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

February

A lorry lies on its side after toppling over and killing 28 year old Nepalese Ajay Shrestha who was riding a motorcycle along the opposite side of Aldo Moro road in Marsa. Photo: Jonathan Borg Lara Dimitrijevic speaks at the presentation of the bill that will introduce the concept of femicide to the criminal code at a press conference in Valletta. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli Roberta Metsola meets George Vella at San Anton Palace in Attard during her first official visit to Malta after becoming President of the European Parliament. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli Roberta Metsola greets people during the feats of St Paul during her first official visit to Malta after becoming President of the European Parliament. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli Robert Abela announces the general election during a political gathering in Floriana. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli Two workers put up a political billboard minutes after Robert Abela announces the general election on March 26. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli Ukrainians and Maltese gather outside the Russian embassy in protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier A worried looking mother and child protest outside the Russian embassy in Kappara against the invasion of their country by Russia. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

March

Labour Party celebrations following their general election victory. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli Prime minister Robert Abela and his family wave to the crowds in Valletta after being sworn in for the second time as prime minister. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli Thousands gather to celebrate the Labour election victory and swearing in of Prime minister Robert Abela. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli Labour supporters flying a party flag as they celebrate the party's electoral victory. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli A man wearing a mask walks to a voting booth in Cottonera. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli Children hold up placards demanding an end to the invasion of Ukraine during a demonstration at the entrance to Valletta. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

April

Crowds press up to greet and take a photo of Pope Francis as he enters St George's Square, Valletta. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Pope Francis waves to crowds of people greeting him in St George's Square, as he stands alongside President George Vella and prime minister Robert Abela and their respective families. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Pope Francis arrives at the Granaries in Floriana to celebrate mass during his visit to Malta. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli Police arrive in Qormi after Mario Farrugia's lifeless body was found in the trunk of his car in Qormi after being stabbed more than 40 times. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

May

Ukraine's president Voldomyr Zelensky addresses members of parliament via video link. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Tony Zarb, one of Malta's leading trade unionists speaks dies at the age of 68, Zarb’s last public appearance was at a GWU pensioners rally during the electoral campaign. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli Maher Aljasem is escorted into the Gozo courts under heavy protection to face charges of killing Fawaz Najem, 25, during a heated confrontation between two groups of Syrians in his Marsalforn home at around 9pm on May 7. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

June

A second explosion goes off at a fireworks factory in the limits of Mosta, leaving two men injured and sending shockwaves across the island. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli Moviment Graffitti removes deck chairs from Comino’s Blue Lagoon during a protest. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Moviment Graffitti members occupy the pontoon in Comino’s Blue Lagoon after removing deck chairs during a protest. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

July

A motorbike driven by a police officer, lies on the floor in Marsa after allegedly being hit by Keith Cremona, who was being chased by police and later arrested after one of his car's tyres was shot out. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli The wreck of the car used in the hit-and-run, at the scene where Keith Cremona was stopped by the police. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

August

Members of the Police occupy the jetty in Comino as Moviment Graffitti arrive on the island to stage a second protest. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier More than 100 people answered a call by Moviment Graffitti to protest the rampant commercialisation of the Blue Lagoon. It was the second such protest of the summer. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli Fr Luke Seguna is wheeled out of court after suffering chest pains during a sitting. The parish priest of Marsaxlokk, 39, is charged with misappropriation of funds and money laundering. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Residents of Marsaxlokk hang a banner in the town centre in support of the Parish priest Fr Luke Seguna who is being charged with misappropriation of funds and money laundering. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier The body of Antoine Degabriele, 51, lies on the side of the road after he was involved in a hit and run in Triq President Anton Buttigieg. His lifeless body was found several hours later in a field bordering the street. Photo: Jonathan Borg A 60m tanker that ran aground on the Qawra coast just over three years ago, is scuttled off Gozo. Photo: Jonathan Borg

September

A Union flag and a black mourning cloth on a balcony in Valletta after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier People gather to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at The Phoenicia hotel in Valletta. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier A crowd of several hundred pro-choice activists gather at the biggest rally of its kind to be held in Malta so far. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier People gather at a vigil in Valletta in remembrance of Loujin Ahmed Nasif, a four-year-old Syrian girl who died of thirst in Maltese territorial waters. Archbishop Scicluna said Malta did not act swiftly enough to rescue the girl. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

October

University of Malta students reach out as €5 notes fall from an air filled balloon with €1000 in it which was inflated until it burst at the new Campus Hub. The event was organised by Freehour. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli People gather and join Daphne Caruana Galizia's children Paul, Andrew and Matthew in a silent gathering at the murder site in Bidnija to mark the fifth anniversary of the journalist's assassination. Photo: Jonathan Borg Activists take to the streets of Valletta for a demonstration seeking justice for slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, on the fifth anniversary of her brutal murder. Photo: Jonathan Borg Finance Minister Clyde Caruana makes his way into Parliament to deliver his budget speech. Photo: Jonathan Borg Activists at Msida Circus raise awareness on what they believe to be “island-wide issues”, namely pollution, noise and road safety concerns. Photo: Jonathan Borg Demonstrators gather to protest the declining quality of life during a march organised by PN in Valletta. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

November

Armed members of the SIU surround a house in Qrendi in an attempt to arrest Roderick Cassar. The stand off lasted after 17 hours in which he locked himself inside his apartment. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Scene of crime officers photograph the site where murder victim Bernice Cassar, a mother of two, was shot dead at Corradino industrial estate in Paola. Photo: Jonathan Borg Family members of Bernice Cassar’s family attend a protest alongside hundreds of people asking who will take responsibility for her murder. Photo: Jonathan Borg World-renowned violinist and conductor André Rieu visits Valletta and is greeted by a large crowd of admirers. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

December

Anti-abortion protest organisers unfurl large poster of a newborn baby onto the steps of the Office of the Prime Minister. Photo: Jonathan Borg Protestors at a pro-life demonstration fill Valletta's main street, with activists holding placards, Maltese flags and posters of newborn babies. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli Rescue workers attempt to find a missing man at a site at Corradino Industrial Estate which came crashing down, in Malta’s worst building collapse in recent history. Photo: Jonathan Borg A portrait of Bernice Cassar is displayed at her funeral in Zebbug. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Rain streaks down the rear window of a hearse carrying Bernice Cassar's coffin. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier A member of the Mosta Scout group dressed as Father Christmas abseils down the wall outside a children’s ward at Mater Dei Hospital. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of some 300 million Orthodox Christians worldwide led a Great Vespers service at the Valletta church dedicated to Nicholas, on the eve of the saint's feast. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli