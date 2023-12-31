Undoubtedly, this has been another very eventful year for our National Audit Office, particularly insofar as the implementation of our core duty, namely providing a fair, objective and professional public sector auditing services, is concerned.

Thus, in line with our constitutional mandate, essentially of issuing reliable and evidence-based assurance to parliament, and ultimately to our citizens, that public funds are being used in the best manner possible and in line with prevailing rules and regulations, throughout 2023, we issued 15 publications.

In a nutshell, these deal with a variety of diverse themes and issues, and collectively they incorporate the audit of more than 100 departments and public sector entities that utilise public funds to finance their operations.

These NAO reports included our five annual publications, namely the NAO Annual Report and Financial Statements, 2022 (July), the NAO Follow-Up Audits Report (two volumes – June and November), the Report by the Auditor General on the Workings of Local Government for the year 2022 (November) and the statutory Report by the Auditor General on the Public Accounts for the year 2022 (December).

Thus, our office’s publications during this year have included a most interesting mix of (i) financial and compliance, (ii) performance and (iii) IT audits, whose themes have been selected on the basis of purposely defined criteria, including a risk-assessment framework, materiality and general interest to civil society and the general public.

Other special and investigative audits have also been carried out following specific requests made by either the Public Accounts Committee, the minister for local government, or the public.

Another crucial assignment carried out during this year was the compilation of a new Strategic Plan for the coming five years, i.e., 2024-2028. The recent official visit to the NAO by President George Vella provided the perfect occasion for the formal launching of this new Strategic Plan, entitled Enhancing Audit Impact (December).

This focused and ambitious document incorporates five highly important strategic goals which should prove extremely useful for the office to remain a vibrant and relevant public sector auditing institution, particularly in line with its principal objective of enhancing the level of good governance across the public sector.

This extensive and excellent document was drafted by an internal NAO team, representing all the sections within our office, following a comprehensive consultation process involving both internal as well as external stakeholders, whose feedback and proposals are greatly appreciated.

Throughout this year, the NAO has also been very active on the international front particularly within the European Organisation of Supreme audit Institutions (EUROSAI) fora. Some of my colleagues and I have been invited to take an active part during these events abroad, mainly by delivering presentations and participating in discussion forums based on public sector audit emerging issues.

Moreover, in October, we signed a bilateral cooperation agreement with the State Audit Office of Croatia. In November, we had a most fruitful meeting with the Italian Corte dei Conti during which we agreed in principle to actively enhance our bilateral cooperation. This includes the likelihood of holding of a parallel audit focusing on the Interreg Malta-Italy programme.

Moreover, our efforts to host two international events during the first half of 2024 have been successful. These will include the Spring Session Meeting of the EUROSAI Working Group Environmental Audit and the final meeting of the EUROSAI Strategic Goal 1 project group, ‘Travelling Club of Experts’.

Furthermore, a high-level delegation from the Chinese National Audit Office will be visiting our office for bilateral discussions at the end of January 2024. In March, we will also be hosting a high-level delegation from the State Audit Office of North Macedonia.

I am thankful to our highly competent, knowledgeable and resilient team, comprising both the audit and support services staff. Indeed, acknowledging that our staff constitute our most valuable resource, we are committed to continue providing the required professional development opportunities to ensure that, in the coming years, we would be able to continue to carry out our constitutional mandate in the best manner possible.

Charles Deguara is the auditor general.