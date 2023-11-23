The Maltese Olympic Committee will distribute bonuses to those athletes who won medals at the 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe during the 20th edition of the MOC Gala Sports Awards on Friday December 1, 2023.

In recent weeks, there has been criticism that the authorities had not yet distributed the bonuses for those athletes who won medals at the 2023 Games, which saw Malta top the medals' table for the first time in the Games' history.

However, the governing body of elite sport has now confirmed that it will reward all medallists during the gala ceremony next month.

The Awards aim to recognise and celebrate the exceptional achievements of Maltese athletes who have distinguished themselves in major international competitions organised under the auspices of the international federation of their relative sport or a recognised and reputable International Sport Organisation.

