Rugby 7s will be making its debut at a GSSE during this year’s edition and there are high hopes that Team Malta may be among the protagonists in the fight for medals in both the men's and women’s categories.

The Malta Rugby Football Union has been working hard to give its teams their best possible preparation and president Robert Portelli was delighted with the levels reached by our teams.

“The two teams had different pathways. Given that women play 7s rugby all year round, it was easier to add another competition at the end of the season, like Rugby Europe competitions,” Portelli said.

“For men, where the local game is predominantly 15s, some adaptations were needed to incorporate the preparation of the team whilst having players playing club and 15s international rugby, but credit to the clubs for fully collaborating with us.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt