Cue sport has provided a lot of satisfaction to Maltese sport in both pool and blackball during the past months. Both federations managed two world and European titles to further strengthen their reputation on the international scene. Valhmor Camilleri looks at their major achievements in the past 12 months…

The Malta Pool Association started the year in some style, winning three titles at the European Championships that were held in Malta.

The Men’s B team formed by Tony Drago, Scott Muscat, Troy Zammit, Darren Schembri, Warren Falzon and Ryan Falzon reached the final when they ousted France B 8-6 in the semi-finals before edging Ireland 8-6 in the title match.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com