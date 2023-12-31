For all the popularity it enjoys on our shores, the sport of football rarely delivers joy to the local supporters in international competition.

Hence, it feels unusual to list the Beautiful Game as one of the sports that produced an important achievement in the 2023 calendar.

Gianluca Lia looks at the football achievements over the past year…

Much is owed to the women’s football team whose impressive journey in the newly launched UEFA Women’s Nations League landed a historic promotion during a major international tournament.

Under the tenacious guidance of Italian coach Manuela Tesse, the players dominated League C – beating Latvia, Andorra and Moldova in the process – in a show of force for the growth of this movement.

