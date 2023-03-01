The Maltese Olympic Committee and the 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe Local Organising Committee yesterday unveiled its new official website, 90 days before the opening ceremony.

Developed by The Concept Stadium, the look and feel of the website is in line with the visual identity and Games logo colour palette launched in 2022.

The site has been engineered to be responsive on a variety of devices and window or screen sizes from minimum to maximum display size to ensure usability and satisfaction.

“When we were in discussions with potential service providers, one of the things that stood out from the developers of this website, The Concept Stadium, was the fact that one of its founders – the late Jonathan Chetcuti – had represented Malta three times in previous GSSE editions, as part of the volleyball team,” said Paul Sultana, deputy president of the Maltese Olympic Committee and Games Chef de Mission.

