When it comes to finding the best online casino to play at, New Zealanders are lucky in that they have many options. There are, however, some online NZ casino sites that are better than others. That's why we've compiled a list of the best online casinos to play no matter whether you enjoy playing pokies or live dealer games.

We have vetted all of the NZ casinos on this list to ensure they are reputable and safe for Kiwi players. We have also ensured that each one has a valid licence to operate and are secure sites with good reputations.

Top five New Zealand online casino sites

Below you will find our top five NZ sites for Kiwi players in 2023. Our vetting team updates our top lists regularly to ensure that we always offer the best options for online casinos in NZ. Our current top five sites are Jackpot City, Spin Casino, Ruby Fortune, Gaming Club and Royal Vegas Casino.

1) Jackpot City (Overall best NZ casino for online pokies)

Jackpot City

Players in New Zealand and many other countries around the world can enjoy a great welcome bonus and ongoing promotions at Jackpot City Casino. This is a reputable Microgaming online casino that offers a large selection of casino games which includes pokies, blackjack, roulette, keno and many more exciting games.

Pros

Reputable Software – Microgaming

Multiple deposit methods

New Zealand Dollars accepted

Generous welcome bonus

Well-established casino

eCogra approved

Licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority

Cons

High wagering requirement on bonus

Free game play only available to registered players

Limited game selection

Withdrawals have a pending period between 48 to 72 hours

No Bitcoin deposit option

Online pokies at Jackpot City Casino (Score: 8/10)

There are hundreds of titles to choose from when it comes to pokies. All of the pokies at Jackpot City can be played for free once the player opens an account, and all of them accept real money wagers. Traditional classic pokies are available, but video pokies, such as Immortal Romance, Terminator 2, and Game of Thrones tend to be the most popular. There is also a great range of progressive pokies. As of the time of our review, players could play over 400 pokies on mobile or the web with a registered account.

Other casino games (Score:8/10)

Live dealer games powered by Evolution Gaming are available in a variety of formats. A live chat function allows you to communicate with the live dealers or chat with other players around the table. Your desktop or mobile device will receive stunning HD streaming with excellent sound quality. In addition to the live dealer games, there is also a good selection of table games such as roulette, blackjack, baccarat, video poker and even scratch cards for players that like to play an instant win game. All of the games can be played on desktops and mobile devices.

Bonus offers (Score: 8/10)

Jackpot City casino has a welcome package of NZ$1600 for all new players signing up for the first time. The bonus is split over the first 4 deposits as follows:

First deposit is a 100% match bonus up to NZ$400

Second deposit is a 100% match bonus up to NZ$400

Third deposit is a 100% match bonus up to NZ$400

Fourth deposit is a 100% match bonus up to NZ$400

The minimum deposit to claim a welcome bonus is NZ$10 and the wagering requirement is 70x. The bonus will automatically be credited to the player's account once a deposit has been made.

Payment options (Score: 8/10)

Jackpot City Casino offers a variety of withdrawal and deposit options to suit players' needs, including credit and debit cards, web wallets, and prepaid cards. Deposits will be credited almost instantly to their casino account, but withdrawals may take a bit longer.

Withdrawals can only be paid to the original deposit method that was used to make a deposit and no withdrawals can be processed to third parties. Withdrawals go into a pending period of between 48 hours to 72 hours before being processed.

The available payment options for Kiwi players are the following:

Visa

Visa Electron

Mastercard

Skrill

Interac

iDebit

Trustly

Neteller

General summary (Score: 8/10)

Our overall experience at Jackpot City casino was a good one. The site was user-friendly and it was easy to navigate. Signing up is quick and easy, and the site offers an impressive $1600 welcome package, free spins, and other offers to new players. They are also a well-established casino with a licence from the Malta Gaming Authority so they have numerous rules and regulations they need to comply with. Furthermore, eCOGRA certifies it as fair and all of its games are audited by independent auditors.

We weren’t crazy about the 70x wagering requirement on the bonus as this is a bit higher than most other online casinos, but then again, the welcome bonus is also higher than most online casinos, so it stands to reason that there would be a higher wagering requirement. We also liked the fact that the casino offers Microgaming progressive jackpots as these are the best progressives in our opinion as they pay out often and are usually big amounts.

We believe that Kiwi players will enjoy playing at this site and while their winnings may go into a pending period for a few days, Jackpot City does have a good reputation for paying out pretty quickly without making players jump through hoops to get their funds.

Visit Jackpot City

Spin Casino

Casino players have been playing at Spin Casino since 2001, and millions have been paid out over the years. As a player at this real money Kiwi online casino, you will be able to take advantage of an impressive welcome bonus when you register. You will enjoy several new releases and some of the highest-paying jackpot games found at an online casino for Kiwi players.

Pros

Android and iPhone apps available

8 different deposit methods available for Kiwis

New Zealand Dollars accepted

Generous welcome bonus

Well-established casino

Live casino available

Multiple languages offered

Cons

High wagering requirement on bonus

No Bitcoin deposit option available

No telephone Support

Withdrawals have a pending period between 24 to 48 hours

Online pokies at Spin Casino (Score: 8/10)

Among Spin Casino's games, pokies make up the majority. Microgaming and NetEnt offer hundreds of titles, many of which offer free spins and other bonus features. There are also progressive jackpot titles such as Mega Moolah and Major Millions where you can win some very large jackpots if it’s your lucky day. The casino's pokies are sure to meet all of your needs if you're a pokies enthusiast. Each game is reviewed for fairness and payout percentages are verified before it is added to the site.

Other casino games (Score: 8/10)

Asides from the popular table games like blackjack, roulette, poker and baccarat, there is also a live casino. Many of their live dealer games are provided by a new software provider in the industry called On Air. With a variety of Live Dealer Baccarat games to choose from, players have the opportunity to win in an endless number of ways. For players who are a fan of live blackjack, they also have an impressive array of virtual tables.

Bonus offers (Score: 7/10)

Spin casino has a welcome package of NZ$1000 for all new Kiwi players signing up for the first time. The bonus is split over the first three deposits as follows:

First deposit is a 100% match bonus up to NZ$400

Second deposit is a 100% match bonus up to NZ$300

Third deposit is a 100% match bonus up to NZ$300

The minimum deposit to claim a welcome bonus is NZ$10 and the wagering requirement is 70x. The bonus funds will be credited as soon as the deposit is made.

Payment options (Score: 8/10)

Besides credit and debit cards, Spin Casino also offers web wallets and prepaid cards for withdrawals and deposits for their Kiwi players. Withdrawals may take a few days to process, but deposits will be credited almost instantly.

You can only withdraw to the original deposit method that was used to deposit, and withdrawals to third parties are not allowed. Before being processed, withdrawals are held for between 24 to 72 hours.

The available payment options for Kiwi players are the following:

Visa

Visa Electron

Mastercard

Skrill

Interac

iDebit

Trustly

Neteller

General summary (Score: 8/10)

You can win thousands in payouts and withdrawals with this trusted and secure online casino in New Zealand. Players can take advantage of the great bonus code offers at Spin Casino which can be used at the live dealer casino as well as the online pokies. This is one of the most popular and trusted online casinos for New Zealanders. Our main gripe is that we felt that the 70x wagering requirement was a bit high compared to many other NZ online casinos. However, Spin Casino still has positive reviews and Kiwi players enjoy playing there despite the high wagering requirement.

In a nutshell, Spin casino is a legit, safe, and trusted site where you can play all your favourite games at any time, anywhere. Bonuses and promotions can also be used in the mobile app browser, as well as for playing games, making withdrawals, and reviewing deposits.

Visit Spin Casino

Ruby Fortune

Ruby Fortune is probably familiar to those who have played at online casinos for New Zealanders for a while. Its longevity has to do with how it treats its customers, as the site has been around since 2003. The site starts off with a decent welcome bonus, followed by a wide variety of games. Players from NZ can play on desktop and mobile devices.

Pros

4 Top Software providers including Microgaming

Secure payment methods

New Zealand Dollars accepted

24/7 Live chat support

Well-established casino

eCogra approved

Licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority

Cons

High wagering requirement on bonus

Free game play only available to registered players

Limited game selection•

Withdrawals have a pending period between 24 to 48 hours

No telephone or email support

Online pokies at Ruby Fortune (Score: 8/10)

There are hundreds of titles to choose from when it comes to pokies. All of the pokies at Ruby Fortune can be played for free once the player opens an account, and all of them accept real money wagers. Traditional classic pokies are available, but video pokies, such as Thunderstruck, Immortal Romance, Zeus Amazing Link, 9 Pots of Gold and Kings of Cash are the most popular for NZ players. There is also a great range of progressive pokies. As of the time of our review, players could play over 550 pokies at Ruby Fortune.

Other casino games (Score: 8/10)

No matter your taste, Ruby Fortune is sure to have a game to suit as they have a good selection of table games including video poker, roulette, poker, keno, craps, baccarat and more. They also have variations of popular games, for example, players can play French, American or European versions of roulette plus many variations of blackjack too. They also have a live casino where players can play against a live dealer in real-time. Their live games are provided by Evolution Gaming, a software supplier well-known for its immersive live games.

Bonus offers (Score: 7/10)

Ruby Fortune casino has a welcome package of NZ$750 for all new players signing up for the first time. The bonus is split over the first three deposits as follows:

First deposit is a 100% match bonus up to NZ$250

Second deposit is a 100% match bonus up to NZ$250

Third deposit is a 100% match bonus up to NZ$250

The wagering requirement before requesting a cashout from any winnings from the bonus is 70x. The bonus will automatically be credited to the casino account once the minimum deposit of NZ$10 has been made.

Payment options (Score: 8/10)

Ruby Fortune offers a selection of secure deposit options for their Kiwi players, which includes credit cards, prepaid cards and e-wallets. It isn’t the largest selection we have seen but there is definitely enough to cater for the needs of players from New Zealand. Deposits made by all of the methods below will be credited immediately to the casino account.

Withdrawal requests take a little longer to process as they go into a pending state for 48 hours before the casino processes the payout. The first withdrawal may take a little longer than usual as they will request various documentation to verify that you are the account holder.

The available payment options for Kiwi players are the following:

Visa

Visa Electron

Mastercard

Skrill

Interaci

Debit

Trustly

Neteller

General summary (Score: 8/10)

It is evident in the quality of their gaming service that Ruby Fortune Casino has been offering games to Kiwi players for a long time and is considered one of the best New Zealand casinos. Offering a variety of online pokies and table games from companies such as Microgaming and Evolution guarantees the quality of their service to potential players.

It is backed up by the Malta Gaming Authority licence, as well as a decent payment method selection and 24/7 customer support. Our main criticism was that Ruby Fortune didn't offer anything particularly unique that we hadn’t seen at any other casinos.

However, they do offer a generous welcome bonus that makes it an excellent way to get to know them and if you are looking for a reliable steady, no-frills casino with a good reputation then Ruby Fortune is a good choice.

Visit Ruby Fortune

Gaming Club Casino

A popular online betting site for New Zealanders is Gaming Club Casino, which is home to many avid players. In addition to a generous welcome bonus for new players, it's one of the top New Zealand online casinos because of a winning combination of varied banking methods and an assortment of great games courtesy of leading software developer Microgaming.

Pros

Reputable Software – Microgaming

Multiple Deposit Methods

New Zealand Dollars accepted

Live Casino

Respected online casino since 1994

eCogra approved

Licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority

Cons

High wagering requirement on bonus

Only Microgaming games available

Limited table game selection

Withdrawals have a pending period between 48 to 72 hours

Lower welcome bonus than other Microgaming casinos

Online pokies at Gaming Club Casino (Score: 8/10)

Players can choose from pokies games with 3-reels, 5-reels, and with progressive jackpots. The majority of the pokies are jam-packed with bonus games which include scatters, wilds, bonus picks, free spins, multipliers and more. Aside from the popular large progressive jackpot pokies like Mega Moolah, there are some great pokies like Cash of Kingdom, Zeus Ancient Fortunes, and Showdown Saloon available online. Treasure Nile, Fruit Fiesta, Cash Splash and Major Millions, are some of the titles that offer progressive jackpots. New pokies are also released each month, so Kiwi players will never find themselves getting bored with the selection.

Other casino games (Score: 9/10)

There are a lot of blackjack variants at Gaming Club, such as Classic Blackjack Multihand and Atlantic City Blackjack, and poker games such as High-Speed poker and Three Card poker. The casino also offers keno, video poker, craps, sic bo and baccarat in addition to roulette. A live dealer game is one of the most entertaining things to play online, and Gaming Club has a great live casino for Kiwi players that offers real-time action every day. During these games, players can interact with each other as well as the dealer, as they are simulcast from a land-based location.

Bonus offers (Score: 7/10)

Gaming Club casino has 2 deposit bonuses for players from New Zealand to claim. The first one is a 100% match bonus of up to $200 and the second one is a 100% match bonus of up to $150.

The minimum deposit to claim a welcome bonus is NZ$10 and the wagering requirement is 70x. Players must make their deposit first, and the bonus will then be credited. Regular midweek and weekend percentage match bonuses are also available at Gaming Club Casino based on players' prior playing activity. Updates will be sent via email and in the software to players regarding bonus rewards.

Payment options (Score: 9/10)

Gaming Club offers a variety of deposit and withdrawal options. In addition to credit cards and debit cards such as Visa and MasterCard, Gaming Club also accepts e-wallets such as Skrill, Neteller, and Paysafecard. Deposits are instant but withdrawal times can vary between 1 day to 7 days. For example, if a player withdraws via Echeck, Visa or Bank transfer it can take from 2 to 7 days, but if withdrawing via Neteller, Skrill or EcoCard it only takes 1 to 2 days.

The available payment options for Kiwi players are the following:

Visa, Mastercard and Maestro

Direct Bank Transfer

EcoCard

Skrill

Neteller

Paysafecard

Instadebit

Echeck

General summary (Score: 9/10)

With a long and solid history in the industry, Gaming Club is at the top of the list of recommended New Zealand casinos online. The welcome bonus isn’t huge but it is better than some bonuses we have seen at other Kiwi casinos. The site provides players with a decent and safe gambling experience which is very important in our book. With eCOGRA certification, players have peace of mind that their games will offer fair odds of winning as well. Overall, the casino provides a comprehensive casino experience, one which is wholly trustworthy when it comes to fairness.

We were also pleasantly surprised that we didn’t find any negative reviews or complaints about Gaming Club, which is refreshing because normally casinos that have been around for so long, generally have dirt of some kind on them. The only gripe we would have, and it is a minor one, but we would have liked to see the option of Bitcoin deposits as more New Zealanders are starting to use Bitcoin for deposits to online casinos.

Visit Gaming Club

Royal Vegas

There are players from all over the world enjoying themselves at Royal Vegas which is considered by many Kiwis to be one of the best New Zealand casinos. This is thanks to a generous signup bonus, as well as a great selection of slots from Microgaming which is one of the largest suppliers of pokies in the world.

Pros

Over 400 games

Kiwi-friendly deposit methods

New Zealand Dollars accepted

Generous welcome bonus

Well-established casino

eCogra approved

Licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority

Cons

High wagering requirement on bonus

Free game play only available to registered players

Withdrawals have a pending period between 48 to 72 hours

Only Microgaming pokies are available

Online pokies at Royal Vegas Casino (Score: 7/10)

We found the website a bit confusing as it mentions 700 pokies available in some parts of the site and 400 pokies in other parts. We think 400 is more realistic for a Microgaming casino as they used to offer Netent games as well, which is probably what made up the 700 figure. Nevertheless, You can win a life-changing sum of money on some fantastic progressive jackpot pokies such as the popular Mega Moolah pokies. More millionaires have been made through Microgaming's wildlife-themed Mega Moolah slot than any other. Alternatively, you can play Treasure Nile, a slot similar to Aristocrat's Queen of the Nile whose theme is similarly luxurious.

Other casino games (Score: 8/10)

Evolution Gaming offers live dealer games in a variety of formats. It is possible to chat with the live dealers or with the other players around the table using the live chat function. A stunning HD stream will be delivered to your desktop or mobile device with excellent sound quality. The casino also offers many other table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, video poker, and even scratchies for instant win players. We do know how much Kiwi players enjoy their scratchies. This time you don’t need to go down to your local dairy to get them either.

Royal Vegas offers a very generous welcome package of up to NZ$1200 for New Kiwi players. The bonus is split over the first four deposits as follows:

First deposit is a 100% match bonus up to NZ$300

Second deposit is a 100% match bonus up to NZ$300

Third deposit is a 100% match bonus up to NZ$300

Fourth deposit is a 100% match bonus up to NZ$300

The minimum deposit to claim the welcome bonus is NZ$10 and the wagering requirement is 70x. The bonus will automatically be credited once a deposit has been made.

Payment options (Score: 8/10)

A variety of withdrawal and deposit options are available at Royal Vegas Casino, including credit cards, debit cards, prepaid cards, and web wallets. Withdrawals may take a few days, but deposits are credited almost instantly.There is no possibility of making withdrawals to third parties and withdrawals can only be made using the original deposit method. Before withdrawals are processed, they are held for between 48 and 72 hours in a pending state.

The available payment options for Kiwi players are the following:

MasterCard

Visa Electron

Visa

Skrill

Interac

iDebit

Trustly

Neteller

General summary (Score: 8/10)

Royal Vegas Casino is one of the recommended online casinos for New Zealand players, The signup process is fast and simple and with great games from Microgaming, there are always amazing titles on hand. The website is user-friendly, reliable and easy to use, making it simple for New Zealand players to always have access to everything Royal Vegas has to offer.

There is no doubt that Royal Vegas Casino offers one of the best casino bonuses available on the internet at the moment.

We enjoyed our experience at Royal Vegas casino and are happy to recommend it to our visitors as they are a well-established casino with a reputable licence from the Malta Gaming Authority and all of their transactions are processed securely. They also have a good reputation with very few complaints from players.

Visit Royal Vegas

Runner-up online casinos for Kiwi players

Of course, the above New Zealand online casinos are not the only reputable casinos out there. Some additional ones deserve a mention such as Mansion Casino, Lucky Nugget, LeoVegas, River Belle and All Slots Casino. We have added some mini-reviews of each of these casinos so you can see why we deem them worthy.

A leading online casino for New Zealand players since 2004, Mansion Casino has won several awards to demonstrate its excellence. Licenced and regulated by both the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority and the UK Gambling Commission, the site is owned and operated by The Mansion Group. Players will be able to choose from a large selection of quality bonus games from Playtech, Blueprint Gaming, NetEnt, Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, and Play'n GO, among others. Furthermore, Android and iOS mobile devices can be used to play casino games. New Kiwi players can claim a 100% match bonus of up to NZ$500. There are also additional bonuses for High Rollers.

Having operated since 1998, Lucky Nugget Casino offers amazing payouts and access to leading game titles, making it one of the oldest in the industry. With the desktop and mobile platforms offered, the casino is a top choice for New Zealand players, since it is always available and generates some stellar payouts. Games on the site are fair and tested, and each player has an equal chance of winning. The site is licenced and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority so players have the assurance that all transactions are secure and fair. New players from New Zealand can claim a 150% match bonus of up to NZ$200 on their first deposit.

A pioneer of the online gaming industry, Riverbelle Casino was launched in 1997and is very popular with Kiwi players. There is a wide variety of pokies available, that can deliver hours of entertainment and some of the best payouts online and on mobile devices. Kiwi players can sign up for an account and receive a welcome package of up to NZ$800 spread over the first 3 deposits. There are also ongoing promotions for existing players such as free spins and no deposit bonuses. In addition to playing on mobile devices, you will be able to access the games via your browser.

All Slots Casino is an online casino that has been welcoming Kiwi players since 2000. Digimedia Limited owns and operates All Slots Casino, which is licenced and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority. Our New Zealand visitors can choose from more than 500 games from top software providers both on desktops and mobile devices. All Slots Casino offers video pokies, table games, live dealer games, video poker, and jackpot games, suitable for all types of players and budgets. New Kiwi players can claim a NZ$1500 welcome package spread over 3 deposits. The first deposit is a 100% match bonus up to NZ$500.

Banking options for New Zealand players

When it comes to banking options for Kiwi players, they have it pretty easy because the majority of NZ banks still allow deposits to online casinos via credit cards. Added to this, they can also make deposits using e-wallets such as Neteller, Skrill and Poli.

Neteller used to be a very popular deposit option for Kiwi players, but unfortunately, in 2022 Neteller stopped allowing NZ residents to withdraw from Neteller to their local bank accounts. Therefore, while they can still open up accounts and deposit and receive funds into their Neteller accounts, it isn’t worth it when they can only use their Neteller funds to transfer and deposit to other Neteller accounts.

Players in New Zealand regularly make deposits to online casinos using Skrill as it is a quick and convenient option. Funds are credited immediately and cashouts of winnings also show on the account immediately. Players can then withdraw from their Skrill accounts directly to their local bank accounts. The withdrawal from Skrill to the bank account takes about 4 to 5 days, but this does not put Kiwi players off as they know their funds are secure with Skrill.

POLi used to be a very popular payment option for Kiwi players as it allowed them to transfer funds directly from their New Zealand bank account. However, nowadays POLi tends to be more popular among Australian players as there are not many online casinos that offer the option to do deposits via POLi for NZ players.

Visa

In the same way that Visa is so prevalent everywhere else, it is also very popular at casino sites. Most merchants accept Visa, and casino sites are no different. Moreover, most online casinos that accept New Zealand players accept Visa deposits.

Due to Visa's widespread acceptance and built-in trust, it has become very popular among online casinos. Visa cards are often the first method Kiwis try when depositing at an NZ online casino because millions of people have them in their wallets. The main attraction is that all deposits are instant and withdrawals are hassle-free too.

MasterCard

For New Zealand players, MasterCard is also a popular method of depositing. MasterCard offers many advantages when it comes to deposits and withdrawals. Almost all top New Zealand casinos online has this option, which offers simplicity, security, and protection. Online casino players do not want to interrupt their gaming by having to wait a few days for their deposits to become available when playing pokies or table games. Deposits can be made instantly and hassle-free using MasterCard. The only downside is that withdrawals cannot be paid back to a MasterCard, they need to be processed to the player’s bank account.

New Zealand player online casino FAQ

Can I trust that the games at online casinos are not rigged?

Yes, As long as you ensure you signup with a reputable online casino by reading reviews on sites like this one, you can be sure the pokies are fair. Added to this, all the software developers of casino games go through stringent testing and licensing requirements before introducing their games to the general public. Lastly, if a casino was found to have dodgy software, it would lose its licence, so it is not in its best interests to cheat in any way.

Can I win real money playing at New Zealand online casinos?

Yes, you can win real money at top Kiwi online casinos. However, you can also play the pokies for free which requires no deposit, but to win real money you need to make a deposit first. In some instances, casinos give away real money for free but when playing the pokies with free money, there are normally hefty wagering requirements to be met before a withdrawal can be requested.

Will I be able to play a large selection of pokies and other games?

This all depends on which casino online you choose to play. It is generally a good idea to choose a casino that does not just offer one software supplier as the games are limited in these casinos. However, casinos like Jackpot City which is one of the best online casinos for Kiwis have a large selection of Microgaming pokies and add new ones all the time so players will never get bored of the titles on offer.

Is it possible to deposit and withdraw funds at online casinos?

Yes, It is easy to deposit and withdraw funds at online casinos in New Zealand. After signing up for a real money account at your chosen casino, you simply navigate to the cashier section and click on the deposit button. You will then be prompted to choose your deposit method and currency. Likewise, when withdrawing, you also go to the cashier section and click the withdrawal button and enter the amount you want to withdraw.

How do I get my winnings out should I win and want to make a withdrawal?

Once you have requested a withdrawal in the cashier section of the casino, they will most likely ask for verification documents. This is normally only done on the first withdrawal. They will request documents such as proof of address, a copy of your passport or driver's licence and a copy of the credit card you used to make a deposit. Once the casino has verified your documentation, the payment will be done to your chosen method.

Disclaimer: Gambling at online casinos can be risky and should never be used as a means to earn money or to solve any financial troubles. By playing at online casinos you run the risk of a complete loss of your deposit funds to the house. In the event that you or a family member has a gambling problem you should reach out to the following gambling help line for assistance: 0800 654 655. Online gambling is intended only for individuals who are 18 years of age or older. Be sure to check with the local laws and regulations where you live before you play at any online casino.

Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.