French investigators have opened a legal probe into the pay of Paris Olympics chief organiser Tony Estanguet, a legal source said Tuesday, in an embarrassing development six months before the Games begin.

The enquiry by magistrates specialised in financial crimes began “last week” and will look into how Estanguet receives his pay as head of the organising committee, the source said on condition of anonymity.

The triple gold medal-winning Olympic canoeist had so far been spared the legal problems that have embroiled other members of the Paris Olympics organising team.

His annual remuneration of 270,000 euros ($290,000) before tax and bonuses was made public in 2018 after a furore over reports that he would receive almost double that amount.

