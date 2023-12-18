As the year ends, the financial media publishes features on what leading experts predict on the economic prospects for the coming year. Crystal ball gazing is far from an exact science, and one can expect significant variations in the economic realities we will likely face in 2024.

I have reviewed the forecast made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Economic Forum (WEF) and investment bankers Goldman Sachs (GS). Their conclusions often converge even if there are important nuances in their predictions.

The WEF predictions are arguably the most cautious. Their assessment for 2023 performance concludes that the outlook for the US economy has improved this year, with the majority of economists expecting solid or moderate growth this year and next. GS predicts the US economy will grow by 2.4 per cent in 2023 and dip to 2.1 per cent in 2024.

Their optimism is less evident for Europe, with the WEF economists arguing that “Europe is facing weak growth this year” even if the prospects for 2024 are better. GS’s economists broadly agree that the euro area expects a 0.5 GDP growth for 2023, rising to 0.9 per cent in 2024.

The UK is likely to continue with sluggish growth of 0.5 per cent in 2024, the same level achieved in 2023. Impending elections in the UK with a possible change in government are unlikely to affect these predictions.

Unsurprisingly, China continues to experience an economic downturn after more than two decades of stellar double-figure growth. GS predict that China will end this year with a growth of 5.3 per cent, which will slow down further to 4.8 per cent in 2024.

WEF argues: “Besides the slower-than-expected rebound of domestic consumption earlier this year, China’s economic prospects have been clouded by deflationary pressures and signs of fragility in the crucial real estate market. Trade volumes have also slumped, with imports down by 12.4 per cent and exports by 14.5 per cent in the year to July 2023. It used to be said that when the US economy sneezes, the global economy would catch a cold. Today, this applies more meaningfully to the effect of movements in the Chinese economy.”

The mood remains cautious

Most economists are more optimistic about inflation and interest rate pressures. Almost all the WEF economists predict that the pace of interest rate rises will slow in inflation-prone economies. They also indicate: “There is likely to be less synchronisation of monetary policy across central banks”. Still, WEF experts cautioned, saying: “The mood (on interest rates) remains cautious. Monetary policy is therefore likely to be carefully calibrated in the months ahead, as central banks navigate delicate domestic and global economic conditions.”

The IMF economists make sobering comments on the prospects of the global economy. They comment: “The global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine remains slow and uneven. Despite economic resilience in early 2023, with a reopening rebound and progress in reducing inflation from last year’s peaks, it is too soon to take comfort. Economic activity still falls short of its pre-pandemic path, especially in emerging markets and developing economies.”

While most economists agree that the likelihood of a hard landing of the global economy has receded, the balance of risks to global growth remains tilted to the downside. The IMF warns: “More climate and geopolitical shocks could cause additional food and energy price spikes. Intensifying geoeconomic fragmentation could constrain the flow of commodities across markets, causing additional price volatility and complicating the green transition.”

The IMF goes beyond making predictions as it urges: “Fiscal policymakers should rebuild budgetary room for manoeuvre and withdraw untargeted measures while protecting the vulnerable”. WEF economists are broadly in agreement with the IMF’s sobering remarks. They argue that climate change, shifting demographics and deepening geopolitical and economic fractures could combine with domestic politics to stoke economic volatility.

The EU and the US will have critical political elections in 2024. The new European Commission and the European Parliament must urgently address the Union’s structural governance weaknesses that prevent it from asserting itself as a formidable economic and political force. The return of Donald Trump as the next US president may increase the risks of further geopolitical instability.

The WEF makes a concise comment in its report on the economic prospects for 2024, saying: “If you are looking for a one-word summary of what lies ahead for the world economy in the coming year, it could well be ‘volatility’.”

I could not agree more with this comment.