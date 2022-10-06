The Royal Malta Yacht Club and the SB20 Malta Association announced on Wednesday that Malta won the bid to host the 2024 SB20 European Championships between September 29 and October 5, 2024.

The rapid growth enjoyed by the SB20 class worldwide was also experienced in Malta. Since its inception in 2015, the local SB20 community has thrived, with regular regattas raced as a circuit held in different localities.

The popularity of the class is mostly derived from the fact that it is a one-design meaning that everyone races the same type of boat, fair and square.

Racing is not depending on the amount of technology invested but depends on the team’s combined ability on the day.

Click here for full story