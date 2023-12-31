I look upon 2024 as a year of challenges and a year of hope. There will be no shortage of national cele­brations. We celebrate 60 years of Independence – September 21 is Malta’s birthday. We were born as a sovereign nation, able to decide and determine our own future. Sovereignty is about our rights as individuals and as a people. We celebrate 50 years as a republic and 20 years since we joined the European Union.

All three celebrations are occasions of national unity. These are occasions to affirm our belief in ourselves and in our ability to move ahead. It’s not so much about being nostalgic and proud of our past as it is about being determined to move ahead, to push boundaries.

The sky is the limit.

Independence gave us our sovereignty as a people. The people of Malta became their own governors, where their rights are meant to prevail over any other consideration. Becoming a republic and then joining the European Union enhanced that sovereignty for all of us.

In the coming year, we shall be called upon to choose our representatives in the European Parliament as well as to elect our local councillors in our towns and villages. We have proved that, even as the smallest EU member state, we can be at the very top. We have the necessary credentials.

This is our opportunity to choose the right persons who make a difference for us at the European Parliament and in local councils.

As leader of the Nationalist Party, it is my duty to field candidates who understand that, once elected, they are there to serve, without distinction, every one of us, not themselves. That is what being of service is all about. For us, this a core value.

The quality of life we lead is what we shall remain focused upon

Whatever may be your opinion, the country is calling upon you in early June to participate in these electoral processes. Your voice matters and democracy is strengthened through your participation.

Our political aim is that of achieving results that matter to the people. We are entitled to enjoy life, not merely be treated as numbers, where we merely exist. The quality of life we lead is what we shall remain focused upon.

It is high time we stop as a nation playing the numbers game. Every day, we need to be asking ourselves about how we can achieve a higher quality of life, how we can cope with the cost of living, with environmental stress, with unnecessary anxiety, with never-ending pressures.

We have proposed a new economic model that places the individual at its centre, an economic model that works for you and not the other way round, where the gaps that exist in our society are brought down to the barest minimum, or better still, eliminated.

There is no room for modern-day slavery characterised by poor working conditions and by total disrespect for human dignity. Poverty must be eliminated. The present ‘socialist’ mentality through which the rich get richer and the poor get poorer is a non-starter, not least because it degrades the very persons we are meant to be of service to.

This can only happen within a context of safeguarding democracy and good governance, where it no longer matters who you know to determine anything ‒ from what social benefits to receive or to pass your driving test.

Good governance is opposed to corruption, nepotism or any form of favouritism. It is opposed to any macho image of power instead of being determined to be of service to every person who enjoys the same level of human rights protection without any distinction.

Together we can make all achievements tangible. We believe in our people and we shall get there. The harder the challenges, the stronger the opportunities if we remain determined.

I look upon the new year as one of challenges but equally one of hope.

Bernard Grech is Leader of the Opposition and of the Nationalist Party.