North America’s trio of 2026 World Cup hosts are being urged to head south to play in the next Copa America in a bid to improve on disappointing results in Qatar.

The United States, Mexico and Canada will jointly host the next World Cup in less than four years and as co-hosts they will qualify automatically for the expanded 48-team tournament, leaving plenty of space in their schedule and a shortage of competitive games with no qualifying cycle.

The United States were the only team from CONCACAF to make it out of the group stage and they lost their round of 16 match against the Netherlands 3-1.

Canada, playing in their first World Cup since 1986, lost all three of their matches in Qatar while Mexico ended a run of of seven straight World Cups where they reached the knockout stage, prompting a major inquest in the country. Central Americans Costa Rica, CONCACAF’s other representative in Qatar, finished bottom of their group.

