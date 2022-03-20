Another 203 new COVID-19 cases have been detected overnight and a 96-year-old woman died while positive with the virus.

This brings the death toll of virus-positive patients in Malta up to 622.

A total of 90 patients recovered, resulting in there being 2,356 known active virus cases in the country as of Sunday afternoon.

There are 55 virus patients receiving treatment in hospital, with one of those requiring intensive treatment. Not all hospitalised patients are at Mater Dei due to the virus, with some testing positive when they were admitted for other conditions.

It is the 13th consecutive day in which new case numbers have reached triple digits.

Health Minister Chris Fearne has attributed the spike in cases to a subvariant of the Omicron strain of COVID-19, increased socialising and a cold weather snap.

Public health authorities have called for “gatherings” to be avoided “wherever possible” during the electoral campaign. Despite that request, both the Labour and Nationalist parties continue to schedule daily public events involving large gatherings of people.