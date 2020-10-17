Malta registered another record number of new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, after 204 people tested positive for the virus.

Another 42 people have recovered from coronavirus.

This has brought up the total number of active cases to 1,257.

A total of 2,885 people were swabbed over the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases surpassed 1,000 for the first time on Thursday, when 112 new cases were registered. On Friday another 122 cases were detected.

The record number of triple-digit cases comes as Prime Minister Robert Abela on Friday night announced new restrictive measures aimed to contain the spread.

Masks have been made mandatory outdoors and bars and clubs will be ordered to shut by 11pm.

The measures impacting establishments will come into effect on Monday. Those not wearing masks in all outdoor public places will be fined from October 24 although the measure comes into effect from today.

Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.

Today's cases are still being investigated.

The health authorities said that out of Friday's 122 cases, 32 were family members of people with COVID-19 and seven were directly linked to previously detected cases.

Another six were traced to the workplace, and five linked to the Paceville cluster.

Two were imported.