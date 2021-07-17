A total of 206 new COVID-19 cases were detected over the past 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed, while the number of virus patients receiving treatment in hospital rose to 17.



Five patients recovered overnight while no deaths were recorded. The number of active virus cases in the country therefore stands at 1,642.



The ministry data showed that 17 of those patients are currently in hospital, with one in intensive care at Mater Dei Hospital. On Friday, 14 patients were in hospital.

Healthcare workers carried out 4,373 swab tests during the previous day.



Saturday’s 206 new cases are marginally lower than the 235 cases reported on Friday. The vast majority of Friday’s cases – 178 - were among people aged between 10 and 39, with the average patient aged 27.

Vaccination

Healthcare workers administered just under 3,000 vaccine doses over the previous 24 hours and there are now 355,883 people who are fully vaccinated in Malta.

Vaccination is currently open to residents aged 12 and over. As of Monday, walk-in and mobile vaccine clinics will also begin administering jabs to residents who do not have an appointment or official ID card, with proof of residence such as a utility bill sufficing.

Around 90 per cent of current COVID-19 cases are among people who are not vaccinated and roughly two-thirds of patients are foreign nationals, Health Minister Chris Fearne said earlier this week.