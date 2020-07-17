The issuing of €20 million 5.5% unsecured bonds 2023 by Mediterranean Investments Holding has been heavily oversubscribed, with the applications exceeding €49 million in value.

In consequence, the intermediaries’ offer scheduled for July 20 July will not take place.

The issuer had also concluded a bond subscription facility agreement with the

Malta Development Bank on July 13. However, given that the bond issue was

oversubscribed, it will not be making use of this facility.

In terms of the prospectus dated July 1, Mediterranean Investments Holding will be announcing the basis of acceptance and the allocation policy by not later than July 23.

The board of directors thanked the bondholders and Corinthia Group, who were exclusively invited to participate in this bond offering.