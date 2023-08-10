Around 200 children attending the 20th edition of the Don Bosco summer club at the Don Bosco Oratory in Victoria are being entertained to drama, crafts, games, cooking, dancing, aerobics, crib-building, story-telling and photography.

This year has also seen the introduction of new activities such as creative movement, cartoon art, mosaic-making and make-up sessions. All sessions are conducted by volunteers, most of them youths. Cultural visits to various places in Malta and Gozo are also organised.