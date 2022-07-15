The annual Oħloq Tbissima fundraising marathon organised by CAM/CPi is celebrating its 20th anniversary this weekend.

Funds collected over the years for the Maltese missionaries in Peru, Pakistan and the Philippines have helped build schools where children can receive an education, clinics where locals can be treated, kitchens where to have a meal or two a day, centres where to meet and train, and financial help to buy one’s needs, among others.

“For all their needs, the poor go knocking on the doors of these Maltese friars, who in turn, thanks to the funds collected in Malta through the Oħloq Tbissima marathon, are able to help,” Fr Louis Mallia, MSSP, director of CAM/CPi, said.

“In testimony of such support, over the last 20 years, scores of lay people have visited Peru, the Philippines and even Pakistan, where they have seen first-hand the poverty in which people live, due to lack of employment, lack of social services and lack of free medical care, as well as the way the Maltese brethren from the St Paul’s Missionary Society have assisted them.”

The fundraising marathon is being broadcast on the main local TV stations from today until Sunday. Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so by calling the following telephone numbers: 5100 2031 for a donation of € 20 or 5190 2080 for a donation of €50.

One can also donate through the BOV mobile app on 7920 2035 or by sending an SMS worth €11.65 on 5061 9285.

Donations can also be made via the site ohloqtbissima.com or by sending a cheque (any amount), to CAM − Oħloq Tbissima, St Joseph's House, St Joseph's High Street, Santa Venera, SVR 1010.