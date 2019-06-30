Today’s readings: Jeremiah 38, 4-6.8-10; Hebrews 12, 1-4; Luke 12, 49-53.

Prudence, the mother of all virtues, stands for foresight and sagacity, and is associated with wisdom, insight and knowledge. The word has become increasingly synonymous with cautiousness, even reluctance to take risks. But being overcautious can become cowardice, and there prudence ceases to be a virtue.

The biblical prophetic tradition, evoked in today’s readings by both Jeremiah and Jesus, is diametrically opposed to prudence understood in this sense. If we were to apply the criterion of prudence as understood in mainstream Christian spirituality, probably many prophets and Jesus himself would not qualify as Christians. Jesus can so often in the gospel be accused of being imprudent in words and actions considering his religious context.

These Sundays we are reading through St Luke’s gospel, which reproposes the discipleship of Jesus as still a possibility even in our times. There is always a cost to be a true disciple of Jesus, just as it costs for anyone to stick to one’s beliefs and to discern with wisdom and insight the way through today’s maze. Being a Christian is no longer a mainstream affair. It is increasingly becoming a choice that demands strength and stamina to live up to.

Today’s first reading recounts the story of the prophet Jeremiah who lived in very particular times and whose voice and strong commitment made many uneasy to the extent that the authorities sought his elimination. He was accused of treason because instead of joining the mainstream and encouraging war, he was predicting the fall of Jerusalem.

As Walter Brueggemann argues, Jeremiah dared to stand firm against what the imperial power was heading towards. He refused to go along with the government’s mindless determination to go to war against the Babylonian empire. He is a case of a religious voice being silenced by the realism of policy-makers.

Jeremiah cared for his community and was bold enough to speak the dangerous truth. He understood that he could not care for his people spiritually and in a manner disconnected from real life issues and context. He was not concerned in the first place with the care of souls without referring to events shaping the world around him.

The destruction of Jerusalem in 587BC, which Jeremiah saw beforehand, and the subsequent surrender of God’s people into the hands of the Babylonian empire, is a very powerful metaphor for us today. Like Jeremiah, our call is to let our Christian faith enlighten the crude reality surrounding us and empower us to do something about it. We cannot afford to perpetuate an invisible religion that has to do just with our personal issues but which has nothing to say on the great public issues agitating society.

We rightly boast of what has been achieved in the recent decades regarding the separation between Church and State. But this separation should in no way reduce faith to be simply a private affair of individuals with no impact at all on public life. This is vigorously reiterated in today’s gospel text when Jesus says: “I have come to bring fire to the earth… Do not think that I am here to bring peace”.

Faith creates conflicts in the intimacy of our consciences and in our networks of relationships. If it’s a choice, it demands discernment and it entails uncompromising decisions. Being a Christian is no longer a matter of being baptised, abiding by certain rules, and receiving the sacraments. Being a Christian is dangerous, if taken seriously. Jesus is not exaggerating when he says that he has come to bring divisions and that our households from now on will be divided.

He speaks of bringing fire to the earth, just like farmers burn their fields to remove plants that are already growing and to help the plants that are about to come up. This burning actually improves the health of the field.

There is too much in our pastoral commitments that is sucking energy, time and resources in vain in our communities. We need the shock treatment of Jeremiah and the fire of Jesus to prepare the ground, to let the Spirit in, and to freshly realise how important it is as Christians to be people of foresight and sagacity even at the cost of being countercultural.