Following last year’s 20x20 art exhibition, an international artist call for works of art sized 20x20cm in all mediums was sent out, out of which 30 artists (who work with photography, digital art, drawings, paintings of different mediums as well as paper art) were selected by Christine X Art Gallery, out of over 120 artist entries, for their upcoming show.

Seventeen artists of the selected entries are Maltese or based in Malta and the remaining 13 come from countries in Europe, Africa and Asia.

Over 120 artworks are being exhibited at Christine X Art Gallery.

Artists from Malta are Alaine Baker, Ana Carolina Tanti, Clint Calleja, Daphne Bugeja, Glenn Ellul, Jacob Sammut, Joseph P. Smith, Kenneth Zammit Tabona, Kevin Attard, Kyle Xuereb Cunningham, Michelle Gialanze, Rupert Cefai, Sheldon Saliba, Steffi Venturi, Stephen Micallef, Steven Xuereb Haber and Sue Flask.

Others include Anna Bussot (Spain), Dawit Adnew (Ethiopia), Desmond Kenny (Ireland), Ekaterina Glazkova (Russia), Janet Hockley (UK), Jenya Stashkov (Russia), Madas David (Romania), Mona KV (Malaysia), Nelly Schneider (Italy), Olga Rerbo (Israel), Panagiotis Ferentinos (Greece), Pawel Pacholec (Poland) and Tjokorda Bagus Wiratmaja (Indonesia).

Anyone interested in visiting the exhibition is invited to come any day Monday to Saturday 10am-1pm and 4-7pm until October 17 at Christine X Art Gallery, Sliema. Entrance is free.

View works online at https://www.christinexart.com/pages/20x20 international-art-exhibition.