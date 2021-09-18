The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital fell to 21 on Saturday with three of those patients requiring intensive care, health ministry data showed.

Those figures are lower than the previous day's. On Friday, there were 25 patients in hospital, with four of them in Mater Dei Hospital’s ITU.

Healthcare workers reported 25 new virus cases over the past day. On Friday, 27 new cases were detected.

A total of 51 COVID-19 patients were registered as recovered overnight, bringing the number of active cases down to 617.

Vaccination

Health authorities are also no longer providing a figure for the number of people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and instead limiting data to the number of vaccine doses and booster doses provided.

A total of 1,058 vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours.

So far, health authorities have administered 811,183 vaccine doses. Of those, 4,821 were booster doses.