Tertiary-level graduates totalled 5,597 in 2021, 20.9% more than in 2020.

The National Statistics Office said most - 58.7% - attained a level six qualification (Bachelor’s or equivalent). Another 31.8% obtained a level 7 qualification (Master’s or equivalent).

The majority of tertiary graduates - 59.7% - were women. Women surpassed men at all levels of tertiary education. Most tertiary-level graduates - 51.1% - were aged between 20 and 24.

During 2021, 63.2 per cent of graduates attained a qualification from a full-time programme (Table 3).

Foreign graduates totalled 797, equivalent to 14.2%, 0.1 percentage points less than in 2020. Non-EU nationals comprised the largest proportion of all foreign tertiary graduates (68%).

The “business, administration and law” field was the most popular, accounting for almost a third of the total, at 30.7%. This was followed by “education” at 16.8%.

“Agriculture, forestry, fisheries and veterinary” was the least popular.