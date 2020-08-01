Twenty-one new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Malta, the health authorities said on Saturday.

The majority of the cases were related to contacts of previously reported positive cases.

Two cases were imported.

98% of calls on #COVID19 helpline 111 answered on time over last 24 hours. Keep calling; Keep testing. — Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) August 1, 2020

Most of the new patients are aged below 35, but one patient is 80 years old. No information was given about their condition.

Three of the new cases are migrants who were already in quarantine.

A total of 1,748 tests were made over 24 hours.

There were no recoveries and the number of active cases stands at 171.