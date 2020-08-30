A 21-year-old man was jailed for seven months after admitting to using false documents to try and travel out of the island.

Nigerian national Eli Easa Harth, wiped tears away from his eyes as magistrate Doreen Clark handed down the prison sentence on Sunday morning.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Lara Butters of the Police’s Immigration Unit, told the court that Harth had been caught using a falsified Italian passport and travel pass. A boarding pass was also submitted as evidence of his intent to travel using the fake documents.

Francine Abela was legal aid lawyer and entered a guilty plea on Harth’s behalf.