It’s been a year since Inspire Malta has practically halved its electricity bill – thanks to solar energy generated by 454 PV solar panels installed on their rooftop, fully funded by Frank Salt Real Estate.

The project which had been in the making since 2019, was officially launched 12 months ago.

In the first few months following installation and being in the midst of a pandemic, savings on energy bills were very high due to the fact that the premises were closed, so energy consumption was low.

During the summer months, Inspire was then saving nearly 50 per cent where the generation of electricity was higher due to longer sunny days, while in the winter months around 30 per cent was saved from electricity bills. This resulted in a total savings of just over €21,000 for the Inspire Foundation in 12 months.

The Foundation works with children and adults with disabilities, providing programmes and services to help these individuals reach their full potential. It is through initiatives such as these that Inspire is able to continue to invest in the facilities and resources available to their service users, which further enhances the quality of intervention provided.

The savings from our electricity bills mean that we are able to invest in other projects which are important for our service users

“We are truly grateful to Frank Salt for this project which has already allowed us to save over €21,000 in a challenging and unprecedented year,” Antonello Gauci, CEO Inspire Malta, said.

“This is a project with long-term benefits that allows us, as a foundation, to focus solely on the quality of service for persons with a disability, while being environmentally and financially sustainable. The savings from our electricity bills mean that we are able to invest in other projects which are important for our service users,” Gauci added.

This project was the brainchild of company director Grahame Salt and has been one of the main initiatives undertaken by Frank Salt Real Estate’s ‘Let’s Go Environmental Drive’ over the last few years, aimed at safeguarding and contributing towards the well-being of Malta’s environment. Other activities taken up included the maintenance of four public gardens in Swieqi and the adoption of green initiatives across all company offices, among many others.

“It’s great to see that our largest CSR project undertaken so far is rendering such positive results, with Inspire managing to make an excellent return on investment, especially during this past pandemic year,” Salt said.

“We are proud to have contributed to the well-being of the people who make use of Inspire’s programmes and services, while also leaving a positive impact on our environment.”

Currently running is ‘My Green Corner Competition’, which is another company CSR initiative aimed at raising more awareness on the importance of nourishing a greener urban landscape. By means of this initiative, the public is being invited to submit photos of their landscaped area on their property, while entering the chance to win some great prizes.