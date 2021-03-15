213 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths were reported by the health authorities on Monday.

The dead were two women aged 82 and 69, and a man aged 84. All three died at Mater Dei Hospital, with the virus death toll now standing at 354.

A total of 3,870 swab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours, for a positivity rate of 5.5 per cent.

316 patients recovered, leaving 3,018 active cases.

A relatively low number of vaccines - 2,293 - were administered on Sunday, the data indicated. Of those, 596 were second doses.

The number of vaccination jabs has increased to 122,366, of which 39,695 were second jabs.