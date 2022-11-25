Government attempts to raise €200 million have been successful, with two stock offers attracting bids totalling €215.4 million by the closing date.

The government sought to raise €75.5 million by offering a 3.4% Malta Government Stock that expires in 2027, and a further €139.9 million through a 3.7% stock issue that expires in 2030.

Investors answered those offers, with bids worth €77.1 million having been submitted for the 2027 offer and bids worth €140.4 million submitted for the 2030 offer.

Small-time investors were excluded from the offer: only bids of €500,000 and up were accepted.

The stock offer was subject to an over-allotment option of up to an additional €150 million, meaning all bids received will be accepted.

In a statement, the Treasury said that it was allocating the accepted amount of €215.4 million.

Applications opened on Friday November 25 at 8:30 am and closed at 12pm that same day.