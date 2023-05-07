Continuing with their weekly schedule of new branch opening announcements, Alliance Real Estate Group is now celebrating its 21st branch opening with the newest outlet launching in Naxxar.

Located just off the main square in Triq il-Kbira, Alliance Naxxar is now up and running with a growing team of sales and letting advisors and a highly experienced manager, serving real estate enquiries across all of Malta and Gozo.

Alliance Naxxar is operated through a partnership between senior property advisor Marco Satariano and business entrepreneur Jeffrey Mallia, who combine their wealth of individual experience in different areas of the real estate sector, sales, marketing and business management, into the day-to-day running of the office, which is being managed by Marco Satariano.

Congratulating the partners on signing the franchise agreement, Alliance Group CEO Michael Bonello thanked them for their support of the Alliance brand and wished them success, explaining: “When we launched the new Alliance brand in 2020, we were just over 100 people in seven founding branches, and today we are getting ready to welcome our 300th property advisor in 21 branches and counting.

“This success is thanks to every single property advisor serving our clients out there, and the confidence that people like you have in our potential to achieve more.”

Replying on behalf of his team at Alliance Naxxar, Satariano thanked Bonello for his confidence in them running this new branch office and continued: “We are very proud to be flying the Alliance flag in the heart of Naxxar and look forward to building more wealth for our clients in this locality and across all of Malta.”

Alliance franchise offices benefit from the same infrastructure, training, marketing and operations management support as Alliance founding branches and share the ever-growing sales and letting database with more than 250 advisors across all branches. The Group provides a comprehensive suite of real estate sales and letting services with its team of close to 300 property advisors, who receive top quality training, tools and resources to deliver customer satisfaction at all touchpoints.

More information can be found at alliance.mt or on social media.